Tyson dealing with COVID-19 outbreak at Sherman plant

There has been a major outbreak of coronavirus infections in Sherman, about 70 miles north of Dallas.

More than 300 workers at the Tyson meatpacking plant in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s about 20% of the plant’s workforce or one in five workers.

“It’s a meatpacking plant. It’s a cold environment. Tyson is our number one industrial employer in Grayson County so it should be expected that they’re going to have more people working there, meaning more positives,” said Grayson County Judge Bill Magers.

Overall, Magers said he believes Tyson has done a pretty good job of keeping employees safe, keeping local businesses running and keeping the food chain moving in the country.

All employees at the plant are now required to wear face coverings and go through a health screen before work.

Those who tested positive are being quarantined and monitored. About 50 have since recovered and were cleared to return to work.

Tyson confirmed at least one employee died because of the virus.