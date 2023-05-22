Authorities have identified a man who was arrested and charged after he allegedly crashed a U-Haul truck into security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square near the White House Monday.

U.S. Park Police say Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, was taken into custody at the scene. Kandula faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a President, Vice President, or family, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

The collision happened just before 10:00 p.m. near 16th Street. There were no injuries to any law enforcement or White House personnel.

Streets and walkways in the area were closed off while police investigated.

The incident prompted the evacuation at The Hay-Adams hotel on 800 block of 16th Street.

Cell phone video shot at the scene showed the truck crashing into the barriers. Law enforcement recovered a red, white, and black Nazi flag from the vehicle. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says a backpack, duct tape, and a notebook with pages full of writing was also retrieved from the truck.

The investigation is continuing.