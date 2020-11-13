U.S. Marshals arrest five murder suspects in a week, including in Austin

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested five murder suspects in a week.

The suspects were charged with murder in three separate incidents, two in Austin and one in Midland.

The task force apprehended two men charged with capital murder in connection to a shooting outside a Northeast Austin Waffle House that left 23-year-old Mario Robinson dead. 25-year-old Jalen Highsmith and 20-year-old Kelvin Robinson were found in Memphis, Tennessee, and taken into custody.

On November 7 at around 4:38 a.m., Austin 911 received a call about a person who was shot in the 9200 block of Happy Trail. Officers arrived on the scene and found Robinson with life-threatening injuries. Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and performed life-saving measures but Robinson died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m.

Richard Speed III, 18, and a juvenile subject, of Austin, were wanted for capital murder for the shooting death of 38-year-old Jose Francisco Antunez on Oct. 30 in Austin. Speed was arrested at the Round Rock Premium Outlets in Round Rock on Nov. 7. The juvenile was arrested in Austin on Nov. 9.

According to APD, a caller reported just before 7 p.m. that someone had been shot in the 500 block of Carpenter Avenue near N. Lamar Boulevard. When officers responded, they found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead shortly after. The victim's family has set up a GoFundMe for the funeral.

Brad Beck, 38, of Midland was wanted for a homicide that occurred on Nov. 9 at a Midland residence. Beck was arrested at a hotel in Round Rock on Nov 12.

During the fugitive investigations, two firearms and a stolen vehicle were recovered. All suspects are in custody, with three awaiting extradition back to their local charging municipality, says the task force.

