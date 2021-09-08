U.S. Marshals arrest three Austin murder suspects in four-day span

The U.S. Marshals have arrested three Austin murder suspects in a four-day span.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force made the arrests for murders that happened on September 4 and May 15.

All three suspects have been transported and booked into the Travis County Jail where they await judicial proceedings.

United States Marshal Susan L. Pamerleau said in a news release, "I’m very proud of the work that our deputies and task force partners are doing. Every day, they are on the streets risking their lives to make life safer for the ordinary citizens of Texas."

"These three murder suspects may have been responsible for countless acts of violence. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is assuring that violent criminals are taken off the streets and Austin is a safer place to live," Pamerleau added.

SEPTEMBER 4 I-35 HOMICIDE

30-year-old Tony McCullough was sought for a homicide that happened on September 4 in the 9400 block of N. IH-35 when a woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident.

McCullough was located six hours later at an apartment complex located at 1501 E. Howard Lane, where he barricaded himself inside an apartment that authorities surrounded.

The task force requested additional assistance from the Austin Police Department and SWAT team, and McCullough eventually surrendered.

MAY 15 LITTLE CIRCLE DRIVE HOMICIDE

23-year-old Corey Lynn Burdett and 33-year-old Bobby Orlando McVade were both wanted for a homicide that happened on May 15 in the 4500 block of Little Circle Drive in Austin.

On September 5, warrants were issued for both men by a Municipal Court in the City of Austin.

The task forced arrested Burdett on September 7 in the 12000 block of Dessau Road and McVade was arrested on the same day in the 1100 block of Chicon Street.

