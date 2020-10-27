U.S Senate race tightens, candidates cast early vote in Central Texas

The campaign to represent Texas in the U.S Senate is down to the wire as election day approaches.

Democratic candidate MJ Hegar cast her vote in Round Rock Tuesday morning. “I just don’t really look at the polls,” Hegar said. “I am confident that I am accomplishing what I set out to accomplish. I think we are going to win.”

While Monday evening, Senator John Cornyn was in Washington voting to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“All the evidence points to one simple fact, Amy Coney Barrett is exceptionally qualified to serve on the Supreme Court,” Senator Cornyn said. “I have faith in Judge Barret’s ability to fairly interpret the law.”

Incumbent Cornyn was not made available for an interview.

He is expected to join Governor Greg Abbott in Houston Wednesday, for a “Back the Blue” campaign. Abbott’s office released an ad, targeting Vice president Joe Biden and his comments regarding the gas and oil industry during the presidential debate.

Hegar responded by saying she’s in support of renewable energy.

“We lead the energy industry in Texas,” the air force veteran said. “I want to make sure we continue doing that by working with energy sector workers instead of kowtowing to their CEOs and helping us transition to a place decades from now where we are leading in global renewable energy.”

Cornyn will be casting his ballot Wednesday at the Carver Branch Library in Austin.

