Uber, Cruise partner to bring autonomous vehicles to Uber platform

Uber and Cruise are partnering up to bring Cruise's autonomous vehicles to the Uber platform.

The multi-year partnership is projected to launch next year with a dedicated number of autonomous vehicles.

When it launches, Uber customers may have the option to have their qualifying trip fulfilled by a Cruise autonomous vehicle.

It's currently unclear if this partnership will operate in Austin as Cruise has not yet resumed operations here.

The company temporarily paused operations across Texas last October following a crash and reports of cars malfunctioning.

As of June, Cruise resumed supervised autonomous driving in Phoenix, Houston and Dallas, in addition to ongoing testing in Dubai.