VIDEO: Self-driving car caught on camera in Austin bike lane

Many of us have seen Cruise driverless cars on the streets. One cyclist says he's concerned about them not driving properly, especially when there's no safety operator in the car, nor are there humans following behind it.

In video taken by Robert Foster, you can see a driverless car making a left turn, but it doesn't go into the left lane, rather the right lane, and it starts driving into the bike lane.

Foster says he's seen about half a dozen driverless cars make left turns incorrectly. He says roads are already dangerous enough for cyclists and pedestrians, and this makes it worse.

"They're driving like a lot of maybe less experienced drivers in Austin drive or when they take a left turn, they just do it extremely wide, not realizing that's both illegal and very unsafe," he said.

He also captured video of a driverless car driving down the middle of the road. These cases happened in the West Campus area.

Foster says as a cyclist, he already assumes every car is dangerous and gives them plenty of room, but now he'll likely pay more attention to the driverless ones.

"That just seems so reckless for them to be allowing cars that can make not small mistakes, but egregious mistakes, missing a lane by 16 feet. You know, that just seems egregious out on the streets," he said.

The company Cruise released a statement that reads: "Safety is Cruise’s top priority, not just for our passengers but for everyone we share the road with. Our technology is always improving and we’ll be reviewing our lane-mapping in that area."

They also say the car wouldn't have gone into the bike lane if there was a cyclist there.

"This is a 4,000-pound vehicle that they're testing on the city streets. There's still enough error that I'd be very disappointed if someone I was teaching to drive was driving that way," Foster said.

Foster says going forward, he would like to see safety operators back in the driverless cars.