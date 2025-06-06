Uber rolls out new feature for elderly adults to easily book rides

The Brief Uber rolls out new feature to make it easier for seniors to book a ride The feature is called "Senior Accounts" The feature is available now



Uber has rolled out a new feature on the app called "Senior Accounts."

The company says this will provide a simpler approach to booking rides for "older adults" or those less tech-savvy.

Uber for seniors

What they're saying:

"It's nice to be able to have something a little bit easier for them to be able to get into and be able to get around," says Uber user Christina Martinez.

Uber is on the road to make booking a ride a hassle-free option for mature riders.

The company launched the senior accounts feature on Wednesday with larger text and easy-to-follow directions.

"I kind of do that with a friend of mine that, you know, try to get her if she needs help to get somewhere, and she doesn't have the means to do it, I’ll do it for her. And right now, I have to like to send her a picture and be like, hey, this driver is coming to get you. And they always notify me, but it would definitely be a lot easier for them to get the notification," says Martinez.

According to Uber, Senior Accounts are a part of the family profiles feature, where loved ones help set up an account and provide support through the app when needed.

There is also the simple mode option for independent seniors that are not attached to a family profile. Simple mode can be activated in the account section of the app.

"We live in a tech city, a tech world especially, so I think just accommodating that for people that might not understand, in itself, that's pretty powerful," says Uber user Henry Martinez.

The simplified experience will allow the user to save places, offer flexible payments, and provide trip updates.

Current Uber users say, although this feature is new, seniors should also be given a longer time period before the ride is canceled and a break on the cost.

"Right now, when they give you a two-minute warning or, hey, your driver's there, you got like a minute before you get there, like, elderly people don't get, don't move around as fast," says Martinez.

According to Uber, both features are available nationwide.