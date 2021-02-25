Unloaded gun found in student's backpack at Manor Middle School

Manor ISD says that a Manor Middle School student was found in possession of an unloaded firearm while at school Thursday.

The district says that the incident was reported to school administrators who worked with the Manor ISD Police Department. The student was located and removed from the classroom and then searched.

Manor ISD says that at no time during this incident was anyone's life in danger.

"This is a serious violation of Manor ISD’s Student Code of Conduct and the law, and consequently, Student Code of Conduct disciplinary actions will be followed," said the district Thursday. "Due to student privacy laws, there is no additional information that can be shared."

The district is asking parents to help educate students about the dangers and severe consequences of bringing weapons onto school grounds. State law prohibits citizens, including handgun license holders, from carrying firearms onto the physical premises of a school building, any grounds or building where a school activity is taking place, or even on a school bus or other passenger vehicle.

