Expand / Collapse search

Unloaded gun found in student's backpack at Manor Middle School

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Manor
FOX 7 Austin

MANOR, Texas - Manor ISD says that a Manor Middle School student was found in possession of an unloaded firearm while at school Thursday.

The district says that the incident was reported to school administrators who worked with the Manor ISD Police Department. The student was located and removed from the classroom and then searched.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Safe Kids Austin: Safe gun storage

Statistics show that 40% of the people who've purchased a gun this year are first time buyers. Founder of Lock Arm for Life, Leesa Rosa, talks about safe gun storage.

Manor ISD says that at no time during this incident was anyone's life in danger.

"This is a serious violation of Manor ISD’s Student Code of Conduct and the law, and consequently, Student Code of Conduct disciplinary actions will be followed," said the district Thursday. "Due to student privacy laws, there is no additional information that can be shared."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The district is asking parents to help educate students about the dangers and severe consequences of bringing weapons onto school grounds. State law prohibits citizens, including handgun license holders, from carrying firearms onto the physical premises of a school building, any grounds or building where a school activity is taking place, or even on a school bus or other passenger vehicle.

READ THE TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARD'S STUDENT DISCIPLINE RULES ON FIREARMS