Unseasonably high temperatures forecasted for Central Texas

Central Texas could see record high temperatures on April 5.

Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says we will be in the 90s on Tuesday and flirting with record highs.

According to Zack Shields, the dryline will be a storm machine tonight across Texas.

Tomorrow, as it advances to the east, we will be on the hot and dry side of it.

The southwesterly wind in the wake of it is a down slopping wind that will compress and heat up. The National Weather Service says that unseasonably warm, record high, summer-like temperatures in the 90s are expected on Tuesday.

The high temperatures aren't expected to stick around for too long. A cold front will reportedly move across the Central Texas area Wednesday morning. Temperatures will remain above normal on Wednesday and then dip below normal on Thursday and Friday.

Breezy to locally windy and gusty winds combined with low humidity will allow a return of Elevated to Critical fire weather conditions out west on Tuesday, NWS says, then all areas Wednesday through Saturday.

SAFETY TIPS TO MANAGE THE HEAT

The Texas Department of Public Safety offers the following tips for staying safe and managing the heat:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day even if you do not feel thirsty; you may not realize you’re dehydrated until it’s too late. Also avoid alcohol and beverages high in caffeine or sugar during periods of prolonged outdoor exposure.

Pay attention to your body. Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can develop quickly. Know the warning signs and seek medical attention if necessary.

Check on others, especially the elderly, sick, very young and those without air conditioning.

Don’t forget pet safety . Animals are also susceptible to heat-related injury or death – don’t put your pets in these dangerous conditions.

Monitor local weather updates and stay aware of any upcoming changes in weather.

Limit exposure to the sun and stay indoors as much as possible. If possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.

Light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a hat are recommended while spending time outdoors.

Wear sunscreen. Sunburns can affect your body’s ability to cool down. Protect yourself during periods of sun exposure by putting on sunscreen SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going outside.

Be extra careful when cooking outdoors, building campfires or driving off-road to avoid igniting dry vegetation. Also, stay aware of burn bans in your area and always abide by restrictions on outside burning.

The National Weather Service website also provides additional information and tips for staying safe during periods of extreme heat.

For more information on how to prepare for extreme heat, visit ready.gov.

