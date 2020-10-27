Update on Travis County COVID-19 numbers as cases rise across U.S.

As parts of the U.S. and parts of Texas are experiencing a dangerous spike of COVID-19 cases, Austin Public Health is providing an update to the Travis County Commissioners Court about the numbers in Austin-Travis County.

Since March, Travis County has confirmed more than 31,000 cases and nearly 450 deaths. After a summer surge things slowed down but officials are worried that we could be on the verge of another spike.

Deaths per day and cases in the U.S. are on the rise again and while still below peak numbers, experts are warning of a grim fall and winter.

There is hope of scientists moving closer to developing a vaccine. Austin Mayor Steve Adler and other local leaders recently met officials to talk about distribution plans when a vaccine is ready. Adler says the first phase could begin as early as next month with only the most vulnerable people receiving it.

The second phase, with the vaccine becoming more widely available, could start in January but all that is dependent on when a vaccine is ready.

