UPS plane crash: Former Bastrop County fire chief identified as one of the victims

A Central Texas fire department is mourning after a former member was identified as one of the bodies found in the wreckage from Tuesday's plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky.

What we know:

Former Bastrop County Fire Chief Dana Diamond was one of the UPS pilots on board the plane that crashed and burst into flames just after takeoff earlier this week.

The death toll continues to rise, now reaching 13. That number could still climb as nine people remain missing.

All three pilots on board of UPS Flight 2976 were killed in the crash.

Former Bastrop County ESD 1 Chief Dana Diamond

Dana Diamond served as the previous Commissioner and Chief of Bastrop County ESD 1.

The department's current chief sent FOX 7 Austin this statement:

"Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 1 is deeply saddened by the loss of former Commissioner and Chief Dana Diamond. He ran towards danger so the rest of us can step back from it and that kind of devotion to his community leaves a mark on everyone it touches. He leaves behind not only a legacy of service but also the memories with fellow firefighters and the community he served. His contribution to the citizens of Bastrop County Texas are immeasurable. May his family find comfort in knowing he served our community to make it a better place and may we honor his memory."

UPS cargo plane crash

The backstory:

Investigators believe the aircraft's left wing caught fire and the engine fell off just before the crash. The crash caused a massive fire that spread to several nearby buildings.

It happened shortly after takeoff from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The plane was fully fueled for a nine-hour flight to Honolulu, Hawaii.

Before the crash, flight records indicated the 34-year-old jet was grounded for six weeks in San Antonio to fix a crack in the fuel tank.

A full report on the cause of the crash could take more than a year.

For now, the focus remains on the search for the missing.