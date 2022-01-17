US 183 reopens following major crash in Leander, police say

US 183 has been reopened.

The highway had been briefly closed on Monday afternoon for a major crash.

According to the Leander Police Department, the crash happened in the 4000 block of North US 183. That is between the San Gabriel Parkway and 183A toll road.

The road had been closed and was expected to be closed for a significant amount of time, according to a tweet from the police department. Drivers had been asked to avoid the area and to use alternate routes, if possible.

