US Men's National Team to face Grenada at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium

The US Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) will be in Austin this week to face Grenada at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium.

The match is set to kickoff at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 10. It will be USMNT's 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League opener and the start of their title defense.

This time last year, USMNT was celebrating after being crowned the inaugural CNL champions.

The US was drawn in Group D for this go around, leaving them to face Grenada and El Salvador. The team will travel to San Salvador on June 14.

According to the MLS, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter thinks Austin's stadium is "world class." Berhalter calls it the "perfect venue" to kick off the US team's title defense.

