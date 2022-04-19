U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo to hold reading, signing in Kyle, Texas

Acclaimed poet Joy Harjo will be holding a reading and book signing at Texas State University's Katherine Anne Porter Literary Center in Kyle later this month. The reading and book signing will be held on Friday, April 22.

The reading will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Katherine Anne Porter Literary Center.

The library center is located at 508 Center Street in Kyle.

The event is free and open to the public.

Portrait of Mvskoke Nation author, musician, poet (and future United States Poet Laureate) Joy Harjo as she poses with a saxophone, October 1996. (Photo by Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)

Harjo, who is currently serving her second term as 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States, is an internationally renowned performer and writer of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. She is also the author of nine books of poetry, including the highly-acclaimed "An American Sunrise", several plays and children's books, and two memoirs, "Crazy Brave" and "Poet Warrior".

Her many honors include the Ruth Lily Prize for Lifetime Achievement from the Poetry Foundation, the Academy of American Poets Wallace Stevens Award, two NEA fellowships, and a Guggenheim Fellowship. As a musician and performer, Harjo has produced seven award-winning music albums including her newest, "I Pray for My Enemies".

She lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

