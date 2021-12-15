USPS extending post office, retail hours for the holidays
AUSTIN, Texas - The United States Postal Service wants to make the holidays easier for customers this year by extending hours at post offices across the nation.
Select postal facilities will be providing full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance, as well as extending their hours in the Texas 3 District.
The Texas 3 District serves ZIP codes 765, 768, 769, 780-782, and 786-799.
For more information on the USPS holiday service schedule, visit their website and enter a ZIP code to search for current hours of post offices in the area.
Advertisement
___
MORE HEADLINES:
City of Georgetown to close offices, facilities for holidays
Christmas brings discounted adoptions at WCRAS
Holiday shipping deadlines approach for FedEx, UPS, USPS customers
USPS, FedEx release 2021 holiday shipping deadlines
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter