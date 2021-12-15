USPS extending post office, retail hours for the holidays

The United States Postal Service wants to make the holidays easier for customers this year by extending hours at post offices across the nation.

Select postal facilities will be providing full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance, as well as extending their hours in the Texas 3 District.

The Texas 3 District serves ZIP codes 765, 768, 769, 780-782, and 786-799.

For more information on the USPS holiday service schedule, visit their website and enter a ZIP code to search for current hours of post offices in the area.

