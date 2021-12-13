Christmas brings discounted adoptions at WCRAS

On December 14, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter will begin its holiday adoption special, "12 Days Before Christmas."

The special includes reduced prices for adoption of any medium or large adult dog or adult cat. Starting on Tuesday, Dec. 14, the fees are just $12. The next day, they will be only $11, and will continue to lower by one dollar each day leading up to Christmas Eve.

The animal shelter is located off of SE Inner Loop in Georgetown. It is open seven days a week from noon-6 p.m. On Christmas Eve, the shelter will be closing two hours early and will be closed for the entirety of Christmas Day.

Appointments are required to set up an adoption and can be made by sending an email to adoption@wilco.org.

To find your new furry friend, view the available adoptable dogs and cats on wilcopets.org.

