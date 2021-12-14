City of Georgetown to close offices, facilities for holidays

City of Georgetown offices and facilities will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday.

City offices will also be closed for the New Year's Holiday on Dec. 31.

Office/Facility Closures

The following city facilities and offices will be closed Dec. 24, 27 and 31:

City Hall, 808 Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Council and Courts Building (including Municipal Court), 510 W. Ninth St.

Georgetown Municipal Complex, 300-1 Industrial Ave.

Parks and Recreation Administration, 1101 N. College St.

Planning Department, 809 Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Public Safety Operations and Training Center, Police Records and Fire Support Services offices, 3500 D.B. Wood Road

City of Georgetown facilities with weekend or evening hours will observe these closures:

Airport Terminal, 500 Terminal Drive: Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Animal Shelter, 110 W.L. Walden Drive: Closed Dec. 24-27, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1

Collection Station, 250 W.L. Walden Drive: Will close at noon Dec. 24 and is closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Garey Park, 6450 RM 2243: Closed Dec. 24-25

Georgetown Art Center, 816 S. Main St.: Closed Dec. 24-27 and 31, and Jan. 1

Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.: Closed Dec. 24-27 and 31, and Jan. 1, and closing early at 6 p.m. Dec. 20-23 and 28-30.

Recreation Center: Closed Dec. 24-25, closes early at 6 p.m. Dec. 31, and closed Jan. 1

Tennis Center: Closed Dec. 24-25, closes early at 6 p.m. Dec. 31, and closed Jan. 1

Visitors Center, 103 W. Seventh St: Closed Dec. 25, open Dec. 31, and closed Jan. 1

GoGeo paratransit services will not operate on Dec. 24, 27 and 31.

Solid waste and recycling collection

Christmas Day and New Year's Day both fall on a Saturday, so solid waste and recycling pickups will not be affected. To find out your collection day, visit texasdisposal.com/waste-wizard.

Curative COVID-19 testing site

The COVID-19 testing site near the Georgetown Library at 707 S. Martin Luther King Jr. St. will be closed Friday and Saturday, Dec. 24 and 25 as well as Friday and Saturday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

COVID-19 testing is by appointment only, to schedule an appointment click here. To schedule a rapid PCR test that provides results in fewer than four hours, click here.

Personal Fireworks Prohibited

Fireworks are not allowed in the city limits of Georgetown or within 5,000 feet of the city limits unless they are used in a permitted display authorized by the Georgetown Fire Department, per the City of Georgetown ordinance.

This area outside the city limits includes, but is not limited to, the neighborhoods of Cedar Hollow, Crystal Knoll, Escalera Fountainwood, Indian Creek, Logan Ranch Road, Lost Rivers, Northlake, Oak Crest, Olde Oak Estates, Serenada, Shady Oaks, Turtle Bend, Woodland Park, and areas along D.B. Wood Road.

Violations can lead to fines of up to $2,000 per firework. Click here to view a map showing the 5,000-foot boundary surrounding Georgetown.

For firework exemptions possible by city code, click here.

Fireworks can also be upsetting to pets. Make sure your pet is secure inside your home, particularly during evenings of the holiday weekend. Georgetown animal control officers pick up numerous loose dogs around the Fourth of July and New Year's holidays many of whom are never reunited with their family.

If your pet has shown anxious tendencies around loud noises, consider staying home with your pet and playing music to drown out fireworks noises, and/or buying a product that "hugs" your pet. Your pet's veterinarian also may have ways to help.

