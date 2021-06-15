USPS North Austin Station relocating to the Northcross Station

USPS North Austin Station, located at 4300 Speedway, will cease operations at that location on June 18 at 5:00 p.m.

P.O. Box, delivery, and retail services are being relocated to the Northcross Station, at 7700 Northcross Drive, Austin, TX, 78757.

Effective Monday, June 21, beginning at 6:00 a.m., P.O. Box services and mail held for customer pick-up (Certified Mail, packages, etc.) will be available at the Northcross Station. Customers can be assured that, between June 18 and June 21, any mail and packages still in the possession of the Postal Service, will be held safe and secure until the transition is complete.

P.O. Box customers will maintain the same P.O. Box number and most will be able to access their box with the same key. Customers who require a new key will be notified and given further instructions.

Access to P.O. Boxes will be from Monday-Sunday from 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m and 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Customers should note this is a change from the North Austin location, which had 24-hour P.O. Box access, 7 days a week.

Retail hours of operation at the Northcross Station are 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. The retail operation is closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Mail delivery to residential and business addresses will not be affected by this move.

We appreciate our customers’ business and their patience as we work through this transition.