Building on UT campus burglarized as university prepares for commencement: UTPD

A building at UT was burglarized on Friday evening. This comes as the university is preparing for its campus wide commencement ceremony on Saturday night.

Around 10:16 p.m. on Friday, UT police officers responded to a report of a fire alarm at Calhoun Hall, located at 204 W. 21st St. on campus.

Officers found evidence that the building had been burglarized. Classroom equipment and furniture were damaged, according to UTPD.

No suspects were located.

UT police are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 512-471-4441.