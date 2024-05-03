Robbery, assault reported at UT Austin; police investigating

University of Texas at Austin police are searching for a suspect after a person reported being robbed and assaulted on campus.

Around 4:38 a.m. on Friday, police say someone affiliated with UT reported being assaulted by someone he didn't know at 26th Street and Whitis Ave. The victim said the suspect stole his cell phone.

Officers searched the area, but the suspect was gone.

The suspect is described as a black male with an athletic build. He was shirtless and wearing black pants.

If you have any information, call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9. For updates to this incident, safety tips and campus resources visit https://police.utexas.edu/crimefeed.