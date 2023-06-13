Man arrested for stabbing victim near UT Austin campus

article

One person is critically injured after a stabbing near the University of Texas at Austin.

Austin police said on Monday, June 12, around 11:53 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 700 block of W 22nd Half Street.

A victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The suspect, 44-year-old Brian Baca, was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This was an isolated incident. There's no ongoing threat to the public.