UT Austin Commencement 2024: Everything you need to know

The University of Texas is holding its 141st commencement on Saturday evening. The event, being held at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on campus, will gather thousands of graduating students and their families to celebrate earning their degrees.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's commencement festivities.

The Ceremony

The university-wide ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Gates into the stadium will open at 6 p.m. for guests and graduates.

UT says that graduates must be seated by 7:10 p.m.

Keynote speaker

This year's keynote speaker is Retired Maj. Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt, the first female fighter pilot for the U.S. Air Force.

General Leavitt joined the Air Force in 1992 after earning her undergraduate degree from UT and her master's degree from Stanford.

General Leavitt graduated from Undergraduate Pilot Training in January 1993, becoming the first female fighter pilot for the Air Force in April of that year after the Department of Defense changed the combat exclusion policy.

UT recognized General Leavitt as an Outstanding Young Texas Ex in 1997. Last year, she was one of six recipients of the UT Distinguished Alumni Award.

Parking

Parking is available in garages and parking lots across campus.

The university asks that guests prepare for limited parking, increased traffic and higher wait times before the ceremony.

UT is encouraging guests with limited mobility to park at East Campus Garage and ride the free, ADA-accessible shuttles to the stadium.

Security

A clear bag policy is in effect for commencement.

Large clear bags not exceeding 12" x 6" x 12" are permitted. Bags that size that are not clear are prohibited.

Small bags not exceeding 4.5" x 6.5" are allowed. They do not have to be clear.

Prohibited items include:

Artificial noisemakers

Large bags

Banners, flags, flag poles, selfie sticks, signs, umbrellas

Cameras with detachable lenses greater than 10", GoPros, video cameras and tripods

Coolers

Explosive and flammable materials, disabling chemicals and other dangerous items

Flower vases (though flower bouquets are allowed)

Food (snacks for medical purposes are allowed)

Outside beverages

Pets (except service dogs)

Stollers

Tobacco products

Weapons

Guest and graduate conduct

The university says that speech, expression or assembly that disrupts or interferes with the ceremonies is not permitted.

This comes after hundreds of protesters, including some students, were arrested at Palestine demonstrations on campus in recent weeks.