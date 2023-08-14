UT Austin to build new hospital, cancer center on Erwin Center site

The University of Texas at Austin is expanding its medical district with two new hospital towers to be built where the Erwin Center currently resides.

M.D. Anderson will be expanding its Houston footprint to Austin by building and operating a new comprehensive cancer center in one of the towers, while UT Austin will build and operate a new specialty hospital in the other.

"To borrow a slogan from our football team: 'this is an all gas, no brakes moment", for the university's drive to have even greater impact," said UT Austin president Jay Hartzell Monday. "UT Austin medical center will enable us to bring the full strength and might of a world-class research university to bear on healthcare and life sciences.

"The combination of two new hospitals at the medical center: a state-of-the-art UT specialty hospital and one powered by the leading cancer center in the entire nation along with the existing and incredible strengths of the university will attract more talent to Texas and to the 40 Acres."

The university system's board of regents is still discussing the total investment for this project, but it is currently estimated to be $2.5 billion.

The Erwin Center is scheduled to be demolished by fall 2024. Its operations moved to the newly built Moody Center in April 2022.

Groundbreaking for the hospitals is anticipated to begin in 2026.