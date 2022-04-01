UT Austin launches annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign for 2022

The University of Texas at Austin has launched its annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) campaign for 2022.

UT Austin says the campaign is dedicated to raising awareness about sexual assault, educating the city's respective communities on sexual violence, and creating spaces to talk about ending interpersonal violence in UT's campus communities.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 81% of women and 43% of men in the United States reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment and/or assault in their lifetime. Almost one in four undergraduate women experienced sexual assault or misconduct at 33 of the nation's major universities.

RAINN reports that every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. College-age adults are at a high risk for sexual violence, student or not, according to RAINN.

UT Austin is holding the following events for its SAAM campaign:

First Day of SAAM

Friday, April 1

Participants are invited to change their zoom background and share the provided graphics to spread awareness. Click here to access the zoom backgrounds for SAAM 2022.

Difficult Dialogues

Every Friday in April, 12-1 p.m.

Difficult Dialogues is a virtual interactive workshop hosted by Voices Against Violence to create a safe space for students to discuss difficult topics revolving around sexual violence and the intersections of survivorship. For students only.

Day of Action, Wear Teal

Tuesday, April 5

Show support for survivors of sexual harassment and abuse by wearing teal, the color of sexual violence prevention.

Denim Day

Wednesday, April 27

This day was created as an opportunity to wear denim to show solidarity with survivors of sexual assault. To learn more about the history of denim, click here

Take Back the Night

Thursday, April 28, 6-9 p.m.

Take Back the Night is an opportunity to connect with resources and campus supports as well as hear from speakers, watch performances, and engage with our campus community and partners.

UT Austin's Title XI Office offers support and resources to all students, faculty, and staff. To view the Title XI Office's resources, click here.

