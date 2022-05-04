UT Austin polling shows Greg Abbott leading Beto O'Rourke in race for Texas Governor

New polling from the University of Texas and the Texas Politics Project show that Governor Greg Abbott is now leading 11 points over his democratic opponent, nominee Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. This poll was released prior to the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade.

James Dickey, CEO of JD Key Communications, and Glenn Smith, Senior Strategist for Progress Texas, join FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss how this leaked draft, if correct, is going to help or hurt Gov. Abbott in his quest for reelection.