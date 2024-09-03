Expand / Collapse search

UT Austin researchers discover antibody to protect against all COVID-19 variants

By
Published  September 3, 2024 9:39pm CDT
Coronavirus
FOX 7 Austin

Antibody discovered to protect against COVID-19

UT Austin researchers believe they've made a big discovery to fight all future variants of COVID-19.

AUSTIN, Texas - UT Austin researchers believe they've made a big discovery to fight all future variants of COVID-19.

UT Austin was part of a study on hybrid immunity against the virus. Researchers say they've discovered an antibody that's able to neutralize all known variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID.

MORE: Free at-home COVID-19 test program will restart late September

High levels of COVID activity in many states

The CDC says at least 27 states are currently reporting high levels of COVID activity. Dr. Pradeep Kumar has the details.

They believe this could help protect people against all current and future variants.

The next step is to get this antibody used in large scale manufacturing for future treatments.

The discovery comes after a surge in COVID cases this summer.