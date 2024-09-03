UT Austin researchers discover antibody to protect against all COVID-19 variants

The brief UT Austin researchers discover an antibody to protect against all COVID-19 variants



UT Austin researchers believe they've made a big discovery to fight all future variants of COVID-19.

UT Austin was part of a study on hybrid immunity against the virus. Researchers say they've discovered an antibody that's able to neutralize all known variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID.

MORE: Free at-home COVID-19 test program will restart late September

They believe this could help protect people against all current and future variants.

The next step is to get this antibody used in large scale manufacturing for future treatments.

The discovery comes after a surge in COVID cases this summer.