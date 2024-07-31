UT Austin violated several institutional rules during protests, committee says

A faculty lead committee at UT found the university violated several institutional rules in its handling of the pro-Palestine campus demonstrations back in April.

The Committee of Counsel on Academic Freedom and Responsibility said UT Austin leadership did not allow students, faculty or members of the public to gather and express views on any topic on school grounds, with or without prior notice to the university.

They said UT also did not do enough to seek a cooperative resolution before calling in law enforcement.

The committee recommends university practice:

No prior restraint of free speech, or unilaterally cancel any event

Allow face coverings in light of the COVID epidemic, and the recent proliferation of "doxxing."

Clarify the rules on having weapons: such as clubs, swords and shields on campus

Use criminal charges as a last resort for discipline.

The university said free speech is welcome, but violating laws or rules is not.

The faculty report claims criminal citations from the protests were "baseless," supported by the fact that all criminal charges were dropped.