UT student safety organization calls for change following bicyclist death

A bicyclist was killed by falling debris from a construction site in the West Campus neighborhood the evening of Thursday, March 2; UT community members are now calling on the City of Austin to inspect construction sites to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In a tweet posted Friday, March 10, SafeHorns, a UT student safety organization made up of parents, students and other community members, released a statement recognizing the March 2 death of non-UT affiliate Michael Delgado after he was struck by falling debris from the upper floors of a construction site at the intersection of Rio Grande Street and 24th Street near campus; the statement then asked the City of Austin Development Services Department to immediately inspect construction projects at that location and elsewhere in the neighborhood.

The statement said that West Campus, a primarily pedestrian walkable community, is the fourth most densely populated neighborhood in Texas, with the majority of residents being 18-to-23-year-old UT students.

SafeHorns is not affiliated with the University of Texas.