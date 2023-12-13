UT Austin plans to punish pro-Palestine protesters accused of violating university rules

UT Austin is currently investigating and has plans to punish protesters accused of violating the university's rules. UT says protesters crossed the line of acceptable behavior several times last week related to the conflict in Gaza.

In a statement released Wednesday, the university says there were actions taken towards a university leader on Friday, Dec. 8 and stem from false narratives and a disinformation campaign.

According to the university, in November, two teaching assistants from the School of Social Work misused the official university classroom discussion board to send a personal political message to students.

The university addressed the incident, stating in part, "University platforms should not be used for that purpose. To the extent our course content covers controversial topics, we strive to address these topics with a balanced perspective, with empathy, and with respect for the diverse viewpoints and experiences that are apart of understanding those issues," and sent it to the students who received the message.

However, the teaching assistants claim their freedom of speech is being violated by the university and used against them, affecting their positions.

Gov. Abbott addressed the topic this week after incidents related to Ivy League universities and their handling of the Gaza conflict.

"You have a leadership responsibility, to ensure that there was no one on your campuses that are advocating for genocide or antisemitism. It is completely unacceptable in the state of Texas, period," the governor said.

Last week, a video was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, where a large group of protesters can be seen walking into an event holding signs and chanting.

The university responded by saying "we will protect speech, but we will not tolerate harassment, disruption, and dishonesty."

Students on campus have a different viewpoint.

"I've seen plenty of folks protesting on campus in situations I think are not appropriate, and I think that those folks are given a platform, and those folks are given freedom of speech," said a UT student. "What starts here impacts the world, right, what's the mission of UT, that is what this college is supposed to stand for: encouraging free speech, encouraging civic engagement."

More than 100 UT Austin faculty members sent an open letter to President Jay Hartzell to demand equal expressed support for Jewish and Palestinian members of UT’s community and the reinstatement of the teaching assistants.

However, UT has said unless the TAs resigned, they are still employed.