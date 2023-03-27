UT researchers name ancient beaver fossil after Buc-ee's

article

A new species of ancient beaver has been named after Buc-ee's, the popular Texas-based gas station known for its cartoon beaver mascot.

The University of Texas Austin researchers rediscovered the species in the school's fossil collection and named it Anchitheriomys buceei, or "A. buceei" for short.

Steve May, a research associate at the UT Jackson School of Geosciences, said that the name was inspired by a chance encounter with a Buc-ee’s billboard while driving down a highway in 2020.

The billboard said "This is Beaver Country." The phrase brought to mind the Texas beaver fossils he had been studying at UT’s Texas Vertebrate Paleontology Collections.

"I thought, ‘Yeah, it is beaver country, and it has been for millions of years,’" May said.

May is the lead author of the paper in the journal Palaeontologia Electronica that describes A. buceei, along with another, much smaller, species of fossil beaver that lived along the Texas Gulf Coast from 15 million to 22 million years ago.

A graphic comparing the size of Anchitheriomys buceei with an average North American Beaver and an average man in the United States. (UT Jackson School of Geosciences/ National Center for Health Statistics/ USDA Forest Service)

A. buceei lived in Texas about 15 million years ago. To the casual observer, it probably wouldn’t have looked much different from beavers living in Texas today, but A. buceei was about 30% larger – though still much smaller than the bear-size beavers that lived in North America during the last Ice Age.

The UT collections includes A. buceei fossils from six Texas sites. But most of what researchers know about the new fossil beaver comes from a unique partial skull from Burkeville, Texas.

High-resolution X-ray images of the skull obtained at UT Austin’s Computed Tomography Lab brought small anatomical details of the skull into clear view. These details helped May and study co-author Matthew Brown, confirm that the skull belonged to a new species. But they weren’t the first to suspect it.

The skull was originally collected by a team of Texas paleontologists in 1941, but the museum curator died before he could complete his study.

"New discoveries in the field capture lots of attention, but equally as valuable are the discoveries made in existing museum collections," Brown said. "We know that these opportunities are littered throughout the drawers in these cabinets."

Matthew Brown (left) and Steve May in the vertebrate paleontology collections at the Jackson School of Geosciences. Brown, the director of the collections, holds a skull from a modern North American Beaver. May, a research associate, holds a skull fr (UT Jackson School of Geosciences) Expand

After hearing about the ancient beaver named after his business, the founder and CEO of Buc-ee’s, Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, said that Buc-ee’s has a longer history in Texas than he initially thought.

"Buc-ee’s was founded in 1982, but we may need to rethink our beginnings," he said.