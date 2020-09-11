UT students need to be tested before going to a Longhorns game

While many college football divisions have delayed their seasons or canceled them all together, the University of Texas at Austin along with the Big 12 are gearing up for kick-off in just a few hours.

“Definitely going to be different than normal but it will be good to have anybody out there to support the boys,” said UT student Robert Wheeler.

As UT prepares for kick-off, students are having to make some preparations of their own, like get tested for COVID-19. “Wasn’t too difficult at all was painless was in and out, that easy I was probably in there 5 minutes,” UT student Brandon Montgomery said.

Testing negative lets students into the 100,000 seat stadium which will be operating at 25% capacity. “I think as long as we keep in mind the expectations that we are supposed to uphold as far as social distancing I think we should be just fine,” said Montgomery.

This game has the potential to be the largest gathering of people in Texas since the start of the pandemic. “It’s been a tough year for everybody and football in Texas is something people bond over and it’s a nice getaway from everything going on,” said Wheeler.

Other changes to game day are ones not in the stadium. Tailgating around DKR is prohibited, meaning streets which would be jam-packed with fans and the smell of BBQ are now mostly barren.

None of these changes are hindering the school spirit of the students planning to support the Longhorns. “Just to see some football again, it’s been a while looking forward to cheering on the Longhorns nothing better,” said Montgomery.

