Attempted kidnapping of UT Austin student being investigated by police

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating an attempted kidnapping of a UT Austin student.

UT Austin police said sometime after 4 a.m., APD officers responded to the 2700 block of Nueces regarding an attempted kidnapping of a UT Austin student.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate a suspect. UTPD officers also responded to the area to assist in the investigation.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing an orange shirt and black pants.

The suspect was seen driving an older model black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car or similar style car.

APD is lead agency on this case and is actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.