UT Austin, UTEP form partnership with the U. S. Space Force

The University of Texas at El Paso and The University of Texas at Austin have both signed agreements with the U. S. Space Force to provide advanced research and workforce development for the newest branch of the U.S. armed services.

The University of Texas System signed an umbrella memorandum of understanding with the Space Force as part of the comprehensive agreement, according to a press release.

"The University of Texas at Austin is proud of its work with the Department of Defense over many years to help achieve strategic U.S. objectives in space," UT Austin President Jay Hartzell said. "We look forward to expanding upon our work with the Space Force, charting bold new areas of research and helping educate leaders for the aerospace workforce of the future."

UTEP and UT Austin are two of 11 universities selected to join the Space Force University Partnership Program in fiscal year 2021. The institutions were selected based on four criteria: the quality of STEM degree offerings and space-related research laboratories and initiatives; a robust ROTC program; a diverse student population; and degrees and programming designed to support military veterans and their families in pursuing higher education.

The main goals of the University Partnership Program agreements are to:

Establish opportunities for world-class research, advanced academic degrees, and workforce and leadership development for USSF Guardians.

Identify and pursue research areas of mutual interest with member universities, individually and collectively.

Establish scholarship, internship and mentorship opportunities for university students and ROTC cadets.

Recruit and develop diverse officer, enlisted and civilian Guardians with a particular focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

