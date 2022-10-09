Two men attempt to rob man near Jester West residence hall: UTPD

Two men attempted to rob another man near the Jester West residence hall early Sunday morning, says the University of Texas Police Department.

UTPD officers responded a call about an assault at Jester West around 4 a.m. Oct. 9. The victim told officers two men assaulted him and tried to take his backpack, but he was able to safely get away with his belongings.

He told officers the suspects fled the scene on foot, running west on 21st Street towards Guadalupe Street. Officers immediately searched the area, but were unable to find the suspects, says UTPD.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic men, appearing "younger" in age and both with chin-length hair. One suspect wore a red shirt and black pants and the other wore a black shirt and black pants.

UTPD says no weapons were used and the victim is not affiliated with the university. It's unknown if the suspects are affiliated with the university or not.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.