UTPD looking for suspect who broke into six vehicles in Trinity Garage

The University of Texas Police Department says it is looking for a suspect who broke into six vehicles in the Trinity Garage at 1815 Trinity Street.

Officials say UTPD officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary on January 19 at 5:12 a.m. and while investigating discovered a total of six vehicles had been broken into by the same suspect.

Officers checked the area but the suspect was not located. The suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a green hat, green jacket, and tan pants.

UTPD is actively investigating this incident. It asks if you have any information about this crime that you call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.

Officials remind people that anytime you park your vehicle on campus, or in a public area that you hide your items, lock your vehicle and take your keys.