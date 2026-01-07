Uvalde school shooting trial: Attorneys to discuss ‘discrepancies’ in teacher’s testimony

The Brief The trial for Adrian Gonzales, a former officer with the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, began Tuesday. Gonzales is charged with 29 counts of child abandonment or endangerment after prosecutors say he failed to act during the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers. A former teacher testified Tuesday, but the judge order a pause in the trial after the defense said there were "discrepancies" in her testimony.



Attorneys are expected to work through "discrepancies" Wednesday that were flagged by the defense after a former Uvalde elementary school teacher testified during the first day of the trial of former police Officer Adrian Gonzales.

Gonzales is one of two officers charged in connection with the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 students and two teachers. Gonzales has been charged with 29 counts of child abandonment or endangerment after prosecutors said he failed to act during the massacre.

A former teacher at the school testified Tuesday, but the judge paused the trial after Gonzales’ lawyers said there were differences in her testimony and trial and what she told the grand jury.

Attorneys are expected to discuss the concerns during a hearing set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The trial was moved to Corpus Christi after defense attorneys argued that Gonzales could not receive a fair trial in Uvalde.

