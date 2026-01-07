Uvalde school shooting trial: Attorneys to discuss ‘discrepancies’ in teacher’s testimony
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Attorneys are expected to work through "discrepancies" Wednesday that were flagged by the defense after a former Uvalde elementary school teacher testified during the first day of the trial of former police Officer Adrian Gonzales.
Gonzales is one of two officers charged in connection with the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 students and two teachers. Gonzales has been charged with 29 counts of child abandonment or endangerment after prosecutors said he failed to act during the massacre.
A former teacher at the school testified Tuesday, but the judge paused the trial after Gonzales’ lawyers said there were differences in her testimony and trial and what she told the grand jury.
Attorneys are expected to discuss the concerns during a hearing set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The trial was moved to Corpus Christi after defense attorneys argued that Gonzales could not receive a fair trial in Uvalde.
FOX Local will update this story once the hearing has concluded.