Uvalde shooting trial: Judge tosses teacher’s emotional testimony

The trial for a former Uvalde CISD police officer continues Thursday. The judge ruled that the testimony of a former teacher heard by jurors Tuesday will be tossed after "discrepancies" that were flagged by the defense. Adrian Gonzales is accused of abandoning the children and teachers who were killed in the 2022 massacre at Robb Elementary School.



The second day of testimony at the trial of a former Uvalde CISD officer accused of abandoning the children killed in the 2022 elementary school massacre began Thursday.

Thursday was preceded by a full day of statements and testimony Tuesday, which ended with a former third-grade teacher's recollection of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. That testimony was flagged for "discrepancies," which caused a daylong delay that nearly ended in a mistrial.

Uvalde shooting trial day 2

The latest:

The judge ruled Thursday after cross-examination of the teacher, Stephanie Hale, that her testimony will be tossed, but he noted that the teacher did nothing wrong.

After Hale's cross-examination, the state called Amy Marin to the stand. Marin ran the after-school program at Robb Elementary on the day of the shooting.

Marin emotionally described seeing the shooter approach and begin shooting. Her 911 call was played for the jury.

After Marin, a forensic scientist with the FBI in San Antonio took the stand. The scientist reviewed video from the scene for the jury and answered questions about weapon and ammunition calibers.

Lynn Deming, who was teaching a Uvalde CISD class the day of the shooting, recalled the events of the day after the scientist left the stand. Deming described hearing the gunfire and reacting to the situation, closing window blinds and instructing her students to get low. Deming was hit by debris or shrapnel when bullets came through the window of the room, she said.

More witnesses, including teachers and law enforcement officials, presented their testimony throughout the evening. Court adjourned just before 5 p.m., and was set to return Friday morning.

Trial for former Uvalde officer

The backstory:

The trial was moved to Corpus Christi after defense attorneys argued that Gonzales could not receive a fair trial in Uvalde, the small community still reeling from the tragedy. A pool of 450 potential jurors was narrowed down to a final panel of 12.

Prosecutors allege that Gonzales ignored his active shooter training and failed to act as a teenage gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

While the gunman remained inside a pair of interconnected classrooms, a swarm of nearly 400 officers from various agencies waited more than 70 minutes before a tactical team finally breached the room and killed the shooter.

