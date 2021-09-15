UWM student's racist, homophobic video under investigation

A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student is under fire after videos circulating on social media show the student making racist and homophobic comments. UWM officials said they are looking into the videos and want the community to know they'll be as transparent as they can during the investigation.

The focus right now, university officials said, is to provide support to those hurt by it and get all the information they can.

"We're looking into it and gathering as much information as we can," said Adam Jussel, UWM dean of students, on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

"The focus of a lot of our efforts are responding to those concerns and gathering as much information as possible," said Jussel.

UWM officials said they're looking into the videos, investigating the people involved and reaching out to the community to gather information before determining the next steps. Jussel said he wants people to know the behavior is condemned.

"The racist and bigoted language is totally inappropriate and something we condemn," said Jussel. "As much as I can put that on a piece of paper, I want people to hear it, as well."

Chancellor Mark Mone released a statement reading, in part: "The comments and behaviors within the video are deeply offensive, hurtful and 100% contrary to our guiding values of diversity and mutual respect and safety."

"I kind of hope that they will follow those statements and actually push for some action and discipline," said Darius Hayes, president of the Black Student Union.

Hayes said many students are angry and want to prevent something like this from happening again.

"UWM is supposed to be an inclusive campus, and a lot of students don’t feel that we’re being very inclusive right now," said Hayes. "A lot of students don’t feel welcome."

The Black Student Union said they're demanding the student be expelled.