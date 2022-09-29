Texas State Capitol grounds vandalized after man drives vehicle onto property

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a man has been arrested after driving a vehicle onto the State Capitol grounds and causing some damage.

DPS says the incident happened just before 10 p.m. on September 28 when DPS personnel noticed an unauthorized vehicle driving erratically on the south Capitol grounds.

The driver had driven through an iron gate and caused damage near the east exit. He then drove onto a grassy area and came to a stop after striking and damaging a bollard and fixture near the south steps.

42-year-old Dries M. Bedingfield has been identified as the driver.

Bedingfield was arrested without incident and taken to the Travis County Jail. He was booked for criminal mischief and reckless driving.

It's not clear what type of vehicle Bedingfield was driving.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Capitol Region Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and DPS says no additional details are being released at this time.