Suspect in Vanessa Guillen case to face judge for sentencing

The only surviving suspect in connection with the murder of U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen will soon face a judge for sentencing.

Cecily Aguilar pled guilty in November for her involvement in the 2020 murder. She is set to face a judge at 9 a.m. Monday in Waco.

"Vanessa was taken by the hands of another soldier she was murdered. All she wanted to do was serve her country," said U.S. Rep Sylvia Garcia (D-29). "So, this tragedy must come to an end. But we need to get to the bottom of it to make sure no other family member ever, ever has to go through this."

Guillen went missing at Fort Hood, now known as Fort Cavazos, in April 2020, which sparked a more than two-month-long search. Her remains were later found in Bell County in June 2020 and positively identified by officials in July 2020.

The investigation revealed that Aguilar's boyfriend Spc. Aaron Robinson had brutally murdered Guillen with a hammer on post, and then worked with Aguilar to get rid of her body on the banks of the Leon River.

According to reports, Guillen had been sexually harassed and made reports on multiple occasions.

"The findings indicated that she was indeed on two separate occasions," said Major General Gene LeBoeuf.

The allegations were not moved up the chain of command. "We as an army failed to protect Specialist Guillen. It's something we are learning from, studying, and using to drive our army forward," says Maj. Gen. LeBoeuf.

In July 2020, Robinson killed himself when confronted about Guillen’s disappearance.

"She went in that base to protect her own country that tremendously failed her," Vanessa's cousin Uriel Guillen Aranda said.

"You know, sometimes I’m speechless as to why these things happen. And why, vanessa? You know, she never meant any harm to anyone. She was one of the most humble persons ever and for her to be treated worse than that the terrorists or anybody that would try to damage this country when all she wanted to do was protect us", said Vanessa's sister Lupe Guillen.

Aguilar pled guilty to accessory after the fact and three counts of making false statements. She could be sentenced to 30 years in prison.