More legislation to protect soldiers in Vanessa Guillén's name introduced
A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including several from Texas, is introducing more legislation to protect soldiers in the name of Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was murdered on post two years ago.
New law named for Vanessa Guillén will revamp military investigations into sexual assault
President Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act, enacting provisions of the “I Am Vanessa Guillén Act.” The new law takes effect Jan. 1.
Bill addressing deaths of Fort Hood soldiers signed into law
The Servicemember Safety and Security Act improves safety on military installations and requires military installations to do several things.
Vanessa Guillen's family meets with officials to discuss investigation
The family of murdered soldier Vanessa Guillen met with several military officials to discuss what has been learned about her death and harassment.
U.S. Army investigation confirms Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed by her superior
Army officials declined to release the perpetrator's name or rank Friday.
Murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen deserves same respect as George Floyd, Biden must act, family says
Lawmakers re-introducing the 'I Am Vanessa Guillen' Act one year after the 20-year-old Army specialist disappeared from her Texas base.
Community gathers in South Austin to honor Vanessa Guillen
One of many candlelight vigils was held in South Austin in front of a mural of Vanessa Guillen painted on the side of Robert Gomez’s home.
Events mark 1 year anniversary of Vanessa Guillen's disappearance
April 22 marks the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen from Fort Hood.
Fort Hood shamed sexual assault victims, missed 'textbook' grooming, 'serial' offenders, investigators say
Vanessa Guillen's death revealed a pattern of leadership failures, the report found.
Veteran plans run to raise awareness about sexual abuse within military
Tina Casanova says she’s doing it to raise awareness for every soldier who has dealt with sexual abuse while on post, including herself.
Officials fire or suspend 14 Fort Hood officers, enlisted soldiers after investigation
The Army says it has fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers after an investigation into soldier safety and well-being at Fort Hood.
Fort Hood reveals specs of gate named in honor of Vanessa Guillen
Vanessa Guillen's family is meeting with Fort Hood leadership today to see the specs of a gate that will be named in Guillen's honor.
Vanessa Guillen's death was 'in line of duty,' family entitled to benefits
The United States Army has ruled that Vanessa Guillen's death was 'in the line of duty.'
LULAC asks public for help locating suspect who vandalized Vanessa Guillen memorial
The League of the United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is asking the public for help for information after a person was caught on camera defacing a public memorial site in Killeen that was put in place to remember and honor murdered Fort Hood Specialist Vanessa Guillen.
Congressional delegation holds press conference at Fort Hood
The delegation of eight U.S. Representatives visited Fort Hood Friday to perform their oversight role in the wake of a number of concerning events involving the military installation, including the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
Lawmakers introduce "I Am Vanessa Guillen" bill on Capitol Hill
The "I Am Vanessa Guillen" bill is being introduced today on Capitol Hill with support from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.
Advocates push for “I am Vanessa Guillen” bill to assist soldiers and military families
It’s been about five months since Ft. Hood Specialist Vanessa Guillen was murdered. Instead of grieving at home Guillen’s family is advocating for a bill in her name.
March and rally in Austin for murdered Ft. Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen
Organizers said the event was held to demand a congressional investigation into Guillen's case. Friends and family say they deserve to know what happened, the identities of all those involved, and why Guillen wasn't safe on post.
Texas senator joins calls for Senate hearing on deaths at Fort Hood
Senator John Cornyn has joined calls for a Senate hearing into the command climate and culture at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas.
Fort Hood commander loses post, denied transfer to Fort Bliss
Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt will remain at Fort Hood and continue to serve as deputy commanding general for support.