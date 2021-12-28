Bill addressing deaths of Fort Hood soldiers signed into law

A bill addressing the deaths of Fort Hood soldiers has been signed into law. The Servicemember Safety and Security Act improves safety on military installations and requires military installations to review and improve policies and procedures for reporting missing servicemembers and partner with local and federal law enforcement to promote information sharing

Republican Texas U.S. Senator John Cornyn, who introduced the bill, released a statement after it was signed into law saying, "We must defend the brave men and women who put their lives on the line for our safety at home and abroad."

"This legislation will help us prevent tragedies on bases like the heartbreaking deaths of soldiers at Fort Hood by requiring updates to military installation security procedures and by focusing on stronger partnerships between installations and law enforcement. As a parent and the son of a veteran, I’m grateful to my colleagues and the Administration for partnering with me in protecting our nation’s servicemembers," Cornyn added.

Cornyn sponsored the bill which was cosponsored by five other Republican senators and one Democratic senator, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona. It was introduced following the deaths of Specialist Vanessa Guillen, Sgt Elder Fernandes, and other soldiers stationed at Ft. Hood.

