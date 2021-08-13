Variety of COVID-19 treatment options being explored, used

As the pandemic continues and new variants emerge, a variety of treatments for COVID-19 are being utilized or explored nationwide and locally.

Shortly after the FDA authorized the use of booster shots, the CDC gave full approval on Friday. Those who are immunocompromised - for example, those undergoing chemotherapy or who have had an organ transplant - can now qualify for a third Pfizer or Moderna shot.

"These people do not get a good response from the vaccine to begin with," said Charles Lerner, MD, a member of the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force.

A third shot could provide that necessary boost. However, only about 3% of Americans are expected to qualify. Dr. Lerner said those that received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine would have to receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as their booster.

Another treatment meant to slow the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are launching nine COVID-19 antibody infusion centers throughout the state. One will open on Monday in Austin at the Travis County Expo Center.

"It’s going to take a little of the burden off the hospital system," said Kanaka Sathasivan, director of communications for the Texas Nurses Association.

These infusion centers will treat COVID-19 patients with monoclonal antibodies. The goal is to keep them out of hospital beds. However, timing is key.

"They work early in the infection, because once you hit the hospital and the intensive care unit, you’re past the viral phase of the infection and you’re in the immune response phase of the infection and antibodies don’t work there," said Dr. Lerner.

On Friday, the Austin Regional Clinic announced that ARC Clinical Research is one of select sites around the country chosen to participate in two Pfizer COVID-19 treatment studies.

The studies are testing an oral medication on people who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Dr. Amy Siegel, principal investigator at ARC Clinical Research, said it could potentially be "another tool in our tool box to help fight COVID."

"Hopefully we can treat it like we treat the flu," said Dr. Siegel. "Everyone gets flu shots every year, but then if you get the flu there’s still Tamiflu to hopefully lessen the symptoms, lessen the length of your illness."

So far, the FDA has not approved any oral medication for treating COVID-19.

"If you haven't been vaccinated and you have COVID, this is a chance to potentially get a treatment to help your symptoms and potentially bring a treatment to market that will help the world," said Dr. Siegel.

To learn more how to enroll in these trials, click here.

