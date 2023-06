One person is in the hospital after a vehicle hit a bicyclist in East Austin Thursday evening, according to ATCEMS.

Medics responded to an auto-pedestrian traffic injury at 1100 Tillery Street Thursday, June 22 around 6:56 p.m.

CPR was performed on the patient, who was later reported not to be in cardiac arrest.

The patient was transported to Dell Seton hospital with serious injuries.