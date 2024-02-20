Hutto police say WilCo being targeted for vehicle break-ins

Hutto police are asking for your help after a rash of vehicle break-ins in the city.

Police say, on Sunday night, officers responded to a neighborhood off Limmer Loop after a quick-thinking person reported someone breaking into cars using the Tip411 app.

Officers say thanks to that report, they were able to gather useful suspect information.

Hutto police say Williamson County continues to be a target for traveling groups of people looking to steal property from cars.

They say the groups walk down the street checking for open car doors and it only takes seconds for the thieves to steal the stuff inside.

If they're discovered, police say everyone runs towards a waiting car and they're gone.

Police are reminding everyone to lock their car doors and keep valuables out of plain view. To report a crime, download the Tip411 app or email huttocrimetips@huttotx.gov. For crimes in progress, call 911.