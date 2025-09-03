APD looking for 7 suspects connected to vehicle burglaries at city parks

The Brief APD is looking for 7 people connected to "concerning trend" in vehicle burglaries 4 were arrested this year in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries at city park APD says if you see them, call 911



The Austin Police Department is looking for seven people they say are connected to a "concerning trend" in vehicle burglaries at city parks.

What we know:

APD says that in recent weeks, patrols and investigators have made "significant strides" in identifying and apprehending suspects involved in these burglaries, and had several successful arrests.

However, APD is now asking the public for help locating seven people with outstanding warrants related to vehicle burglaries.

Jamila Westmoreland, 28

Jamila Westmoreland

Westmoreland has two active warrants for state jail felony theft.

She was previously arrested in February on charges of state jail felony credit/debit card abuse, third-degree felony engaging in organized crime, a Class A misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle, and failure to identify.

The February charges stemmed from reports near Emma Long Metropolitan Park of people looking into vehicles. Westmoreland was arrested along with three others after a traffic stop.

Westmoreland has an extensive criminal record in Travis County, going back to at least 2015 of multiple charges that ultimately were dismissed, no charges filed, or given jail time and fines. Prosecutors also declined to prosecute two misdemeanors.

She was convicted three times, twice in 2023 for credit/debit card abuse and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, and once in 2024 for attempted possession of a controlled substance.

Kishayla Taylor, 26

Kishayla Taylor

Kishayla Taylor has five active warrants from 2024 and 2025, for state jail felony credit/debit card abuse, third-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity, and state jail felony fraudulent possession/use of credit/debit card.

Taylor has a criminal history in Travis County going back to 2023. Two incidents of alleged credit/debit card abuse in 2022 resulted in no charges being filed by the District Attorney's office, according to court records.

She also has an active misdemeanor charge for burglary of vehicles in 2024.

Destiny Thomas, 23

Destiny Thomas

Destiny Thomas has an active warrant for third-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge is connected to a vehicle burglary at Bull Creek Park in August 2024.

She also has a criminal history going back to 2022 in Travis County and has had three charges rejected by the DA's office: state jail felony credit/debit card abuse in 2022, third-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity in 2023, and state jail felony credit/debit card abuse in 2024.

She pled guilty twice to credit/debit card abuse in 2022 and 2023.

Armynie White, 22

Armynie White

Armynie White is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and state jail felony credit/debit card abuse.

She was arrested twice earlier this year, once in January in connection with a report of people seen "pulling door handles" in the parking lot of Covert Park at Mount Bonnell and again in February during a traffic stop and was found in possession of 34 gift cards, which are believed to have been purchased with stolen debit and credit cards.

Her Travis County criminal history goes back to 2022 with dismissed charges and some bond forfeitures and misdemeanors. One alleged incident of second-degree felony burglary of a habitation in 2023 resulted in no charges from the DA's office.

Deja Moore, 25

Deja Moore

Deja Moore is wanted for state jail felony debit/credit card abuse.

Moore has been in jail twice in Travis County for attempting to commit credit/debit card abuse in June and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury in 2017. Both of those charges were pled down from felonies.

Tyrrion Titus, 27

Tyrrion Titus

Tyrrion Titus is wanted for state jail felony engaging in organized criminal activity as well as a probation violation for the US Marshal's Service.

His active warrant stems from a January incident, according to court records.

He has a criminal history in Travis County going back to 2016, getting jail sentences in county and state jail in 2016.

Trayvon Swain, 26

Treyvon Swain

Trayvon Swain is wanted for second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a probation violation.

Swain was arrested in early August after officers saw people in a vehicle acting suspiciously in MayField Park and Nature Preserve.

APD says the suspicious vehicle was seen pulling up next to parked cars with two men discreetly exiting the vehicle to peek into adjacent cars. Officers believed the men were looking for items of value and within minutes the men had moved multiple times within the small parking area looking at multiple vehicles.

When the vehicle left the park, officers followed and observed the driver passing other vehicles unsafely, by-passing other vehicles, weaving through traffic, and traveling in the opposite lane.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the two occupants were detained and identified as Randy Council and Swain, who was also charged with attempted burglary of a motor vehicle.

Swain has a criminal history in Travis County going back to 2021 with dismissed misdemeanors and charges rejected by the DA's office.

Swain also pled guilty in July to state jail felony credit/debit card abuse and was sentenced to 60 days in county jail.

What you can do:

Here are some safety tips to avoid being a victim of a vehicle burglary:

In light of these incidents, we encourage all park-goers to remain vigilant.

Please secure any valuables in your trunk or refrain from leaving them in your vehicle if you plan to be away for an extended period of time.

Remain aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activities.

If you encounter any of these individuals within Austin Parks, APD urges you not to approach and instead contact 911 immediately.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals, we urge you to call 9-1 or submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program. You can do so by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be granted for information that leads to an arrest.