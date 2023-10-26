Person ejected from vehicle that struck guard rail on US 183 toll road: ATCEMS

An adult is in the hospital after their vehicle rolled and struck a guard rail on the U.S. 183 toll road in Southeast Austin, says ATCEMS.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the 600 block of the southbound US 183 Toll Road near Bolm Road just before 5 p.m. Oct. 26.

The adult was declared a trauma alert and transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. Another person refused transport on scene, says ATCEMS.

The crash caused a closure of all southbound lanes