Vehicle catches fire near Samsung facility; FM 973 closed in both directions

The Brief Vehicle fire in Taylor causes complete closure of FM 973 Closure is near Samsung facility Closure is expected to last two hours



A vehicle fire has caused a complete closure of FM 973 near the Samsung facility in Taylor.

What we know:

Williamson County deputies are responding to a serious crash in the 1300 block of FM 973.

One vehicle caught fire.

FM 973 is currently closed in both directions and is expected to stay shut down for about two hours for the investigation.

What you can do:

Residents are advised to avoid the area and follow traffic detours at Rio Grande Street to the south and Reagor Drive to the north.