2 hospitalized after vehicle rolls over into tree in Del Valle: ATCEMS

Two people have been hospitalized after their vehicle rolled over into a tree in Del Valle.

ATCEMS says the crash happened in the 16000 block of Fagerquist Road near Linden Road just after 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

One was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Both were declared trauma alerts; one was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries and the other was airlifted by STARFlight with serious potentially life-threatening injuries.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.