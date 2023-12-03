Expand / Collapse search

2 hospitalized after vehicle rolls over into tree in Del Valle: ATCEMS

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:13PM
Del Valle
FOX 7 Austin

DEL VALLE, Texas - Two people have been hospitalized after their vehicle rolled over into a tree in Del Valle.

ATCEMS says the crash happened in the 16000 block of Fagerquist Road near Linden Road just after 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

One was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Both were declared trauma alerts; one was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries and the other was airlifted by STARFlight with serious potentially life-threatening injuries. 

Residents are asked to avoid the area.